With early morning temperatures hovering in the low 30s, but feeling like they’re in the low 20s, there are some icy spots along some D.C.-area roadways for the Thursday morning commute, officials said.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution.

In the District, part of Interstate 295 on the south side near the 11th Street Bridge is blocked due to icy conditions. And in Alexandria, there’s a report of icy spots along the northbound ramp of Interstate 395 headed to the HOV lanes. It is not closed but drivers are advised to use caution.

Icy conditions have also been reported along the southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway near Memorial Bridge.

Bridges and ramps tend to freeze faster than other road surfaces, experts said.