

The U.S. flag flies at half-staff in front of the U.S. Capitol in tribute to former. President George H. W. Bush on Sunday. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)

People who want to pay their respects when President H.W. Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda may begin lining up Monday afternoon until the Capitol opens to the public at 7:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police said.

All visitors will enter through the Capitol Visitor Center. Lines will form on 1st Street between Constitution and Independence avenues and on 2nd Street between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue SE, police said. Anyone with congressional credentials may enter the Capitol starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

Street closures will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and last until about noon Wednesday, police said. They include East Capitol Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street, and 1st Street from Constitution Avenue NE to Independence Avenue SE. Other streets off the Capitol grounds also could be closed as necessary, police said.

Police asked that visitors bring as few items as possible to expedite the security screening. Bags must be smaller than 18 inches wide, 14 inches high and 8.5 inches deep. Prohibited items include weapons, explosives, mace or pepper spray, aerosol containers, flowers, and sealed envelopes or packages.

Cellphones are allowed, but they and other electronic devices must be turned off inside the Capitol. Photography and electronic recording will not be allowed while visitors are in the Rotunda.

The Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Thursday.