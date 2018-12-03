A water main break in the Silver Spring area is causing Monday morning road closures.

The break happened at midday Sunday, and about 300 customers in the area were without water as of Sunday evening, officials said. Crews were working to fix the break at Georgia Avenue southbound and Connecticut Avenue, but some roads in the area were closed early Monday.

Utility Problem. MD-97 SB at MD-185. Mont Co MD. 2 right lanes blocked with mater main break repairs. 2 left lanes open. Delays building. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 3, 2018

It is not clear exactly how long roads will be closed Monday. But the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) warned on Twitter that the repairs to the 10-inch main are complex because of the length of the split on the pipe and because a concrete area near the break was making “excavation and repairs complicated and time consuming.”