

Union Station Metro stop in Washington, D.C.(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Two men have been arrested on felony charges in an alleged double-dipping scheme in which they collected pay from both Metro and Amtrak, Metro’s inspector general announced Tuesday.

The OIG said Narcisse B. Tsaba, 47, of Brandywine, and Jean-Jacques Lontchi, 53, of Woodbridge, were charged with first-degree felony fraud for allegedly collecting wages from both Amtrak and Metro by, “claiming to be at one employer while physically reporting to the other.”

The inspector general said a joint investigation by Metro and Amtrak’s internal watchdogs led to the arrests. Few other details were available on the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia brought the charges against the men.

In a news release, Metro Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington “expressed thanks” to the offices involved, which included both inspectors general, investigative staff and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.