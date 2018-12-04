

This Egyptian tree locust was intercepted by agricultural specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 19, 2018. It was hiding in a shipment of Italian wine. (Photo courtesy of CBP)

If the threat of an invasion by Egyptian tree locusts has been keeping you up at night, fear not, officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency have got your back.

The agency’s ever alert, highly-trained agriculture specialists spotted a specimen on Nov. 19, hiding in a shipment of Italian wine that was entering the country through the Port of Baltimore. Such threats must be taken seriously. The locust was immediately transported to an entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for identification.

Out of an abundance of caution, the wine was put back into its shipping container for safeguarding. There was no word on when it would be released.

The entomologist determined that the hitchhiker was Anacridium aegyptium, more commonly known by its street name, the Egyptian tree locust. (And yes, we are aware that most insects don’t have “street names.” We’re just trying to have a little fun.)

Like many other types of locusts, the Egyptian tree locust is a bad actor, a very bad actor. According to CBP, it is a “voracious leaf feeder and a pest to grapevines, citrus and other fruit trees, and vegetable plants.” It is most commonly found in Europe.

Should it — like many other invasive pests — gain a foothold in the United States it could be disastrous.

"This interception demonstrates the criticality of Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission at our sea, air and land ports of entry,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s director of field operations in Baltimore. “CBP agriculture specialists work hard every day to intercept invasive insects and federal noxious weeds, and to prevent the introduction of foreign plant and animal diseases that could seriously harm U.S. livestock industries.”

CBP’s agricultural specialists have extensive training in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection. On a typical day, they inspect over 1 million people as well as air and sea cargo imported to the United States and intercept 352 agriculture pests and 4,638 prohibited meat, plant materials or animal products.