Commuters in Washington should expect delays Wednesday as the funeral motorcade and services for former president George H.W. Bush begin.

Roads began to close as early as 5 a.m. around Washington National Cathedral in Northwest Washington, where the services are set to begin later this morning. There will also be additional road closures expected later in the day as the funeral ends and Bush’s casket is taken from the Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Md., to be flown to Houston for additional services.

[D.C. readies for memorial events honoring late President George H.W. Bush]

Federal government offices are closed Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Metro said some of its buses, including the 7Y and 30 lines, were having to detour around parts of Northwest. Metro’s rail system is running on a normal schedule.

Metrorail and Metrobus will operate regular hours and service levels today, a National Day of Mourning. Some Metrobus routes may be subject to detours and delays due to road closures and motorcades and the Yellow Line bridge closure continues. #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 5, 2018

On the roads, drivers should expect delays.

The Bush motorcade will leave the U.S. Capitol via Delaware Avenue NE and make its way to the cathedral. Roads are expected to be closed from 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Update on President George H.W. Bush state funeral:

🇺🇸Public viewing at Capitol ends at 7AM

⚠️Motorcade from Capitol to National Cathedral; road closures from 9:15-11AM

❌Fed Gov CLOSED

✅DC Gov & DCPS OPEN

📲 https://t.co/SfpWBUudfr#GeorgeHWBush pic.twitter.com/DbSNggcxqD — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) December 5, 2018

The route takes the procession from the Capitol to the White House, along Pennsylvania Avenue. It will continue on Pennsylvania to 22nd Street NW, where it will turn onto Massachusetts Avenue. The motorcade will follow Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, where it will turn to enter the cathedral grounds.

After the funeral, the following roads will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. as the motorcade leaves the cathedral on its way to Joint Base Andrews, according to the District:

Wisconsin Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Massachusetts Avenue to Waterside Drive NW

Rock Creek Parkway to Virginia Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue to 17th Street NW

17th Street to Independence Avenue SW

Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue SW

Maine Avenue to I-395 / I-695 / I-295 South

I-695 to Suitland Parkway

Suitland Parkway to Forestville Road

Forestville Road crossing Allentown Road and to the Maryland Gate at Joint Base Andrews

Correction: An earlier version of this story mistakenly said D.C. government offices would be closed Wednesday.