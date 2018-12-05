

(Photo by Kate Patterson for The Washington Post)

The D.C. Council gave final approval Tuesday to a measure decriminalizing Metro fare evasion, paving the way for fare-jumping to become a civil offense punishable by a $50 fine in the District, rather than existing criminal penalties that include arrest, a fine up to $300 and up to 10 days in jail.

The measure passed amid staunch opposition from Metro and its board, which argued the transit agency loses more than $25 million a year to fare evasion and that lessening the penalties for such an offense would only exacerbate the problem and lead to more crime. Council members and activists rejected that line of argument and said decriminalizing the act was an important step toward addressing disproportionate policing of African Americans on the transit system.

[D.C. Council votes to decriminalize Metro fare evasion]

D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), who also is Metro board chairman, and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) were the lone dissenting votes.

“We are extremely disappointed with the Council’s vote to decriminalize fare evasion, which we believe will have significant safety and financial consequences for the region,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said in a statement Tuesday night. “We hope the Council will revisit this issue once these impacts are understood.

The agency indicated the decision would not immediately impact how Metro Transit Police enforce fare rules, saying that in the interim police will “continue to do everything within their legal authority to protect our customers and employees.”

Proponents of the bill, the Metro Fare Evasion Decriminalization Amendment Act of 2018, pointed to a recent report from the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs that found between January 2016 and February 2018, 91 percent of Metro Transit Police citations and summons for fare evasion were issued to African Americans. The report found that fare evasion enforcement has been on the rise in recent years, and argued the locations where enforcement was most frequent — such as the Gallery Place and Anacostia stations — served a high proportion of African Americans, pointing to targeted policing. Metro argues those are simply busier and higher crime areas, requiring increased enforcement.

The report found that police had stopped black children as young as age 7 for fare jumping.

Meanwhile, data cited by council members showed fare evasion arrests, citations and warnings have surged in recent years — from 4,000 in 2013 to 15,000 by 2017. The crackdown coincided with steep revenue shortfalls that left Metro dipping into capital funding to support its operating budget.

The Metro Board cited revenue as a key reason fare evasion should not be decriminalized in a letter to the D.C. Council arguing against the measure last week.

“With the current enforcement measures in place, Metro loses about $25 million a year due to fare evasion on Metrobus alone, with 80% of the loss in the District,” the board wrote, adding millions more are lost on Metrorail, though the numbers are harder to crunch. “With that in mind, we believe the financial implications of this action have not been fully considered.”

Decriminalization could be a costly proposition for the transit agency, the board argued.

“The Board is interested to know how the Council would propose to offset the tens of millions of dollars of projected additional expense for Metro in FY2020 without shifting the burden of subsidy increases to jurisdictions outside the District of Columbia.”

[Here’s why some lawmakers are pushing back against fare evasion crackdowns]

Metro had also argued that decriminalizing fare evasion could lead to a rise in crime overall. In essence, the transit agency argues that increased enforcement of fare evasion has led to a reduction in more serious offenses, owing to the police presence and the proportion of fare evasion stops leading police to more serious offenders.

For example, the board argued, while 8 percent of fare evasion stops led to an arrest, most of those arrests resulted not from the initial fare evasion charge but rather from existing warrants for other offenses, a further crime such as assault on a police officer, or failure to produce identification.

The board also sought and received reassurance from Metro Transit Police “that they will make no arrests solely for fare evasion, where no other factors are present,” it said.

Activists argued, however, that the police argument represented a flawed line of thinking.

“#WMATA insists keeping fare evasion a crime will prevent more serious crime,” tweeted the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter, sharing a link to a Frontline report. “This is the essence of ‘broken windows policing,’ and here’s why it doesn’t work.”

The groups, which also included the American Civil Liberties Union, argued “Broken Windows” which relied on the argument that enforcement of minor offenses could reduce instances of major crime, instead resulted in a disproportionately criminalized population and failed to increase overall safety.

With the Council’s move, the bill will be sent to the desk of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for her signature. It would take effect in 2019.