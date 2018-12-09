

A Virginia Department of Transportation worker brings another VDOT worker a shovel to aide in getting out of a snowy curve on Yellow Mountain Road off U.S. 220 in Roanoke, Va., on Dec. 9. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/Roanoke Times/AP)

A major winter storm unleashed its assault on the Southeast on Sunday, draping southern states with snow and ice as forecasters warned of treacherous travel conditions, localized flooding, and power outages.

As snow fell from northeast Georgia into central North Carolina winter storm warnings stretched to portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. The National Weather Service said significant snowfall accumulations are expected across the southern Appalachians and the adjacent Piedmont of North Carolina and south-central Virginia, with a foot of snow possible through Sunday night.

The governors of North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency and more than 1,600 flights were canceled Sunday across the United States. Nearly half a million power people were reported without power in the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. Duke Energy reported more than 240,000 outages in North Carolina and 170,000 in South Carolina Sunday afternoon. In Virginia, Appalachian Power was reporting nearly 20,000 outages.

The Washington region is expected to miss the worst of the snow, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, with forecasts predicting anywhere from a few flurries to a snow showers closer to the metropolitan area. Some points to the south, in Southern Maryland and toward Fredericksburg, could see a few inches of snow.

Outside the metropolitan Washington area, forecasts are for ice and snow for the interior Southeast and into portions of the Mid-Atlantic states. Up to eight inches of snow is possible in central and southern Virginia, prompting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to declare a state of emergency Saturday.

“Travel will be severely affected across much of these areas, and some power outages are likely,” the National Weather Service said. “Mixed precipitation and wet snow to the south and east of the heaviest snowfall axis across the coastal plain of the Carolinas and southern Virginia will tend to lower overall accumulations there, but may still disrupt travel.”

This storm is likely to have a ma­jor im­pact on road­ways, as well as air and rail trav­el through the start of the workweek.

As of Sunday afternoon, airports in the storm’s path were experiencing reduced operations, while south of Washington, intercity rail riders faced disruptions in service through Tuesday.

Am­trak canceled serv­ice to points south of Washington start­ing Saturday and through Tuesday. Some North­east Regional trains are op­er­ating only north of Washington. The chan­ges affect the Auto Train, Silver Me­te­or, Crescent, Car­o­lin­ian, Pied­mont and Silver Star trains, among others. (See Amtrak’s full list below).

“For the safety of our customers and employees, the operating plan for service will be adjusted,” Amtrak said in an announcement.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to a winter storm expected to impact Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Amtrak is canceling trains and modifying service beginning Saturday, Dec. 8, through Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Am­trak is also waiv­ing fees for travelers and said it will ac­com­mo­date cus­tom­ers on oth­er trains. Airlines, in­clud­ing American and Delta, said travelers can change their flights with­out pen­al­ties for trav­el to and from the re­gion for trips Sunday and Monday. The severe weather is affecting airports in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

By Sunday afternoon, FlightAware.com reported more than 1,650 Sunday flights had been canceled nationwide, with many of the disruptions in North Carolina. However, that number is expected to rise throughout and Monday, with the potential for hundreds of flights to be canceled. Nearly 400 flights Monday were preemptively canceled.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the country, is experiencing most of the disruption. Nearly 600 flights from the airport have been canceled Sunday and as many headed to Charlotte also were canceled. The airport said early Sunday it was open and operational, and crews continued to cleared the airfield, airport roadways, and overpasses and parking lots of snow and ice.

“Travelers are encouraged to frequently check with their air carrier for any cancellations or delays before coming to the Airport,” the airport said.

American Airlines said it reduced operations at its Charlotte hub starting Saturday evening. Scattered cancellations are expected through Monday morning, the airline said. Delta said the storm is expected to impact operations at seven hubs across the region.

At Richmond International Airport, 23 cancellations were reported Sunday, but the airport was urging travelers to check their flight statuses before heading to the airport as the number of flights canceled is expected to climb. As of 10 a.m., the airport said, “surfaces are good, all areas open, no plows or brooms required to this point.”

The immediate Washington region was not expecting major impacts from the storm. As of Sunday morning, the snowfall was sticking to the south and had yet to make it to Fredericksburg. The bulk of accumulating snow was expected to remain south of the immediate metro area, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang. But flurries and a dusting inside the Beltway was still possible.



Capital Weather Gang's snowfall forecast for Sunday.

Transportation officials in Maryland and Virginia said they were closely monitoring the conditions Sunday. The Maryland Highway Administration said it had crews ready for a chance of wintry weather developing in southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore.

In Virginia, crews were treating roads Sunday in Southside, Southwest and Central Virginia, while officials said crews are ready to treat roads in Northern Virginia if the storm makes a shift north.

The snow is here! VDOT crews are plowing and treating roads around the clock.



Please avoid unnecessary travel in this early winter storm.



The snow is here! VDOT crews are plowing and treating roads around the clock.

Please avoid unnecessary travel in this early winter storm.

By staying off the roads, you stay safe and crews have more room to work.

Transportation officials in areas of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia experiencing significant snowfall were urging residents to stay off the roads. The North Carolina Emergency Management office said crews were out clearing roads and reported more than 140,600 homes without power Sunday morning.