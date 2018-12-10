Commuters south of Washington — mainly in the southeastern parts of Virginia — faced icy road conditions Monday morning in some locations.

Roughly six inches of snow fell in the Fredericksburg area. And there were reports of icy road conditions in Prince William County.

Snow is starting to taper off, but some roads are slippery, primarily south of Manassas. @VaDOTNOVA is mobilized and will be working overnight to treat problem spots; if you must travel, please use caution, leave extra space, and #Dontcrowdtheplow. pic.twitter.com/AMO01K4auS — Ready Prince William (@ReadyPWC) December 9, 2018

Drivers are advised to use caution and allow extra time.

Good afternoon, Friends! Have you been monitoring the forecast? Snow has started to make an appearance in the southeast portion of our district. Pls be cautious when driving. Also pls start planning now to leave earlier for work tomorrow in case we have icy spots. pic.twitter.com/lgEPyeZfW4 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) December 9, 2018

Some schools in Virginia and Maryland were delayed or closed.

The winter storm mostly hit North Carolina, Georgia and parts of Virginia. Flights and train schedules along the southern part of the East Coast were impacted. Travelers should check with their carrier for the latest.

In Virginia, two state police troopers were involved in crashes that officials said they believe were weather-related. One of the crashes happened along Interstate 81 in Pulaski County when a vehicle lost control and slammed into a police cruiser. The driver and the trooper were not hurt.

Another crash happened along Interstate 95 south in Hanover County when a trooper was trying to help with a broken-down vehicle. An SUV driver lost control and struck the trooper’s car. The trooper suffered minor injures, but no one else was hurt.