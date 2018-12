All the HOV lanes along the north side of Interstate 395 in Arlington near Glebe Road are shut down after a crash involving 10 vehicles.

Officials warned that part of the road would be closed for two hours.

The three northbound lanes in the main part of the interstate remain open. The delays start after Edsall Road.

UPDATE: Multi-Veh Crash. I-395 HOV past VA-120, Arl Co, VA. All HOV lanes and 1 main left lane remain blocked. Expect closures to last for 2 hours. Three I-395 NB main right lanes are open. HOV SB reversal process started at 11AM. Delays on I-395 NB start after Edsall Rd. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 10, 2018

Arlington fire officials said four people were evaluated and suffered minor injuries. Some fluids were leaking from cars.