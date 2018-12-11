

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: People wait for Orange and Blue line trains at Metro Center November 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Metro board members who represent the District will move this week to restore late-night service beginning in July, bringing back 3 a.m. closings for the first time in three years.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans and board member Corbett A. Price said Tuesday they will use their jurisdictional veto Thursday to block a proposal from the transit agency seeking reauthorization of the early closings that were instituted to give track workers more time to perform preventive maintenance.

Evans said it is time for late-night service to resume, adding that the agency has had ample time to implement its track maintenance program. He said he and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) are seeking a restoration of Metro’s previous hours — both to win back riders and to provide a travel option for late-night service and restaurant workers who in many cases have no other option but public transit.

“That’s who were taking care of — our late-night employees,” Evans said.

He said alternatives such as Uber and Lyft are simply “too expensive."

The measure up for consideration Thursday is tied to a preventive maintenance update being presented to the board’s safety and operations committee. Without the reauthorization, Metro’s hours are set to automatically revert to the system’s old schedule beginning July 1: 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays; 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturdays; and 7 a.m. to midnight Sundays. Metro is pushing to maintain 11:30 p.m. weeknight and 1 a.m. weekend closings, along with Sunday hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

But Evans said the authorization was for two years — with a review after the first — and should be allowed to expire.

“I spoke with the mayor and she very, very much wants to go back to the late-night hours,” Evans said Tuesday. “So the administration feels that way — I feel that way and so that’s how we arrived at the decision.”

Metro’s initial decision to curtail late-night hours drew the ire of riders and advocates who said service was too limited for a metropolitan area like D.C. and would hamper late-night and service workers who lack other options. The District reluctantly agreed to go along with the proposal after Metro made the argument that its workers needed additional track time.

Price said it’s now time for management to use its existing maintenance hours more efficiently.

“I think we need to increase our productivity with the number of hours that we are given for maintenance and track repair,” he said.

“We have a number of workers who have to get home at night and so forth,” Price said. “It’s a matter of accommodating and making our workers safe and making sure they have a reliable transportation system to get them home at night.

“And look, we are a very large metropolitan area too,” he added. “We can’t keep shutting down the mode of transportation in the evening.”

Under the board’s jurisdictional veto, two board members from either the District, Maryland or Virginia can unite to block a proposal up for board consideration. The measure subject to the veto must have buy-in from at least one board member from each of those jurisdictions, along with being passed by the majority.