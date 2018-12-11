A block of northbound Connecticut Avenue was closed in downtown Washington during Tuesday’s evening rush after a suspicious package was reported. Meanwhile, a track problem near the Foggy Bottom station brought delays on Metrorail, authorities said.

D.C. police responded to the suspicious package report about 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, a spokesman for the department said.

The spokesman said northbound Connecticut Avenue was closed between K and L streets as authorities investigate. No additional information about the suspicious package was immediately available.

Metrorail riders also encountered delays in both directions Tuesday evening because of a track problem outside Foggy Bottom.

Blue Line trains were sharing a track between the Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery stations, while trains on the Orange Line were single-tracking between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.