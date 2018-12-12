Two problems — one on the roads and another on Metro’s rail system — made Tuesday evening’s rush hour commute a rough one for many area Washingtonians.

On Metro, there was a crack in the rail under the Potomac River between the Foggy Bottom and Rosslyn stations. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said in an email that the problem was found just after 4 p.m. because of a signal detection system. Crews found that a 39-foot section of rail had to be replaced.

That led to trains having to share a track throughout the evening rush hour and delays for riders.

On the roads, D.C. police said they received a report of a suspicious package just before 4 p.m. at northbound Connecticut Avenue near K and L streets NW which caused roads in that area to be closed for about two hours. Metro buses throughout the area were packed and late, as they too were stuck in the gridlock.

On Wednesday, D.C. police said authorities from D.C. fire, the U.S. Secret Service and their police department checked out the area and eventually said it was safe. Alaina Gertz, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said in an email that a package was delivered to the area that “contained a powdery substance.” It was not found to be hazardous.

For Metro, Stessel said about 20,000 customers who had more than 15-minute delays in their trip were given credits.

Stessel said it took crews several hours to finish the work, and service got back to normal around 9 p.m.

Still, he said, “these kinds of disruptions are happening less frequently these days.” He added that such delays are happening less often because of overnight “preventive maintenance programs.” But he warned that if Metro changes its late-night schedule, that could impact the system and its overnight maintenance.

