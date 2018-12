A crash involving several vehicles on Route 28 in Centreville, Va., is causing major tie-ups for Thursday morning’s commute.

At 7 a.m., there were reports that traffic was backed up 15 miles between Route 28 north and Interstate 66 east.

It adds up quick! Between Rt 28 north and 66 East, a total of over 15 MILES of bumper-bumper delays, if you have a flight out of @Dulles_Airport this morning consider getting over to Rt 50 towards #Chantilly as a workaround! @First4Traffic @nbcwashington #vatraffic #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/xCF66K75Dt — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 13, 2018

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

SIX vehicles involved in a crash northbound Rt 28 just north of 66, BIG delays out of #Manassas and on 66 exits from east and west #vatraffic #Dulles @First4Traffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/eESUbVWYvG — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 13, 2018

Drivers should expect delays near Interstate 66 north in the Manassas area. Officials are diverting traffic, and it is not immediately clear how long the delays will last.