

Commuters on a train at McPherson Square Metro Station on March 30, 2016. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The second meeting of Metro’s Riders' Advisory Council (RAC) since its brush with death was a quiet affair.

On hand was Sean Egan, director of financial reporting at Metro. He explained the mass-transit agency’s proposal to charge peak fares during special events such the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, presidential inaugurations or demonstrations such as the Women’s March.

Under the proposal — which is on the Metro board’s agenda Thursday, with other budget-related matters — the agency’s general manager would have the authority to determine what would qualify as a special event. Metrobus fares would remain $2 under the plan, but peak subway fares would go up about 20 percent.

Egan told the group that charging peak fares would ensure that the agency could provide peak service and also recoup some of the significant costs of operating additional trains with additional staff and police. About 4,600 members of the public have already weighed in on the proposal, after a fashion, and now it was the advisory council’s turn.

“I am definitely against this,” said Rebekah D. Mason, who represents Maryland. She said the proposal would turn people off just as Metro is struggling to win back riders, suggesting that it seemed almost petty to charge people extra for events that define the city: “This is the nation’s capital.”

Colin Reusch, an at-large member, said he, too, was wary of any fare increase. He said it didn’t seem right to charge peak fares during special events when the system’s continuing problems mean much of the system often isn’t even operating at normal levels of service.

As he spoke, the Yellow Line was in the midst of a two-week shutdown for repairs so that workers could rebuild the bridge that carries its trains over the Potomac River between the Pentagon station, in Virginia, and L’Enfant Plaza, in the District.

The advisory council’s discussion lasted an hour or so and kept coming back to how Metro would define what a special event is. Members also debated who should foot the bill: riders paying peak fares or special event sponsors in the case of demonstrations or marches — or even the federal government, given that at least one annual special event was in honor of the nation’s birthday?

One of the advisory council members proposed that Metro’s board delay its vote until Thursday, a suggestion that was ginned up into a formal motion and then promptly voted down. Instead, the group agreed to forward questions and suggestions to the Metro board.

And then it was on to creating a work plan for the advisory council, as required by the new bylaws. But even this raised old grievances, when a staff liaison from Metro urged the group to focus on a few salient issues in light of some board members’ complaints that the advisory council’s concerns seemed to be all over the place.

“It’s very upsetting to me, because we weren’t disjointed,” said Debra MacKenzie, a Virginia representative on the RAC.

And so the Riders' Advisory Council concluded the Dec. 5 meeting, its future and its usefulness as secure as ever – which means ... Who knows? The group – which was formed in 2005 in response to complaints and demands from riders – was nearly killed off this year as some board members questioned its need and its drain on staff resources.

But people who might never have attended or heard of the advisory body rallied to save it, so the riders' council survived, though pared to about half its former size, with 11 members instead of 21. Even the region’s congressional delegation showed rare unity in urging Metro’s board not to pull the plug. Yet, even some RAC members and supporters lament that the body is like Metro’s stepchild, often ignored and occasionally maligned.

“The question is, basically, was Metro — the Metro bureaucracy and the board — interested in what the RAC has to say?” said Robert Fogel, 72, the council’s vice chair. “And the answer is, in general, not very interested.”



Members of the Riders' Advisory Council conduct a regular meeting at Metro's headquarters on Dec. 5. (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

Fogel, who worked on transportation policy at the National Association of Counties before retiring there, said the advisory council’s requests for information from Metro and its board often receive no response. The same goes for recommendations the advisory council drafts.

Fogel, who was interested in improving customer service, wanted Metro to do a better job training its station managers. They are the agency’s public face for most riders, and they are the subject of frequent complaints by riders for being rude or unhelpful. Yet, Fogel said, the response from Metro’s board and staff was about the response you get when you ask a station manager for help: nothing.

“That, of course, has been frustrating,” said Fogel, who is leaving on good terms after more than three years of service to give someone else the chance to participate.

Katherine Kortum, the advisory council’s president, said that at the very least, the advisory council, whose meetings are open to the public, provides a casual forum for riders to hear in detail from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials about what Metro is doing — or at least says it’s doing.

“I think that they have been a way for the public to get more of an insight into WMATA’s decisions," Kortum said. "Whether the public comments at the RAC are truly changing the minds of WMATA staff and board members, I’m not sure. But at least it’s an entree into the system.”

Fogel, who said he wasn’t sure the advisory council was the deliberative body that needed fixing, likes the bylaw change that gives the advisory council a direct liaison to the board. His hope is that board members might use the advisory council not only as a sounding board but also as a way to marshal public interest and support in policies that the board member wants to pursue. At the very least, the board liaison might find the RAC useful in improving Metro’s public image and dispelling Metro’s reputation as an agency that’s aloof to rider concerns.

“I think RAC’s in a unique role to do that,” Fogel said. “Why wouldn’t a board member be interested in getting some feedback from riders?”

Now that the advisory council has a new lease on life, Kortum also has some ideas on how to increase its impact, including the possible use of live-streaming to televise meetings like the regular one that unfolded on a raw Wednesday night inside Metro’s headquarters. As the meeting adjourned, there were farewells and a selfie in honor of Fogel, whose valedictory had been brief: “I just urge you to keep at it.”

