UPDATE, 7 P.M.:

Officials said the accident was cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least two lanes of Interstate 66 were closed during Tuesday evening’s rush hour after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Arlington, authorities said.

At about 6 p.m., two lanes of I-66 were closed in Arlington around mile marker 70 after an accident involving multiple vehicles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation website. Commuters should expect delays, the website said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.