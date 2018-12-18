A tractor-trailer carrying printer cartridges crashed and overturned, leaking ink and fuel onto the Fairfax County Parkway and causing the road to be shut down for several hours.

The crash happened Monday evening along the parkway near Rolling Road in the Springfield area, according to Fairfax County Fire officials. Both the north and south sides of the parkway were closed for hours.

It was not clear whether anyone was seriously hurt.

UPDATE: Ref the earlier crash at Fairfax County Pkwy and Rolling Rd: Southbound lanes of the Fairfax County Pkwy are open and Northbound is getting by on the shoulder. Ramp from Rolling Rd to NB is still closed. Cleanup will take several more hours . #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/fU7M3DT4ZO — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 18, 2018

