A tractor-trailer carrying printer cartridges crashed and overturned, leaking ink and fuel onto the Fairfax County Parkway and causing the road to be shut down for several hours.
The crash happened Monday evening along the parkway near Rolling Road in the Springfield area, according to Fairfax County Fire officials. Both the north and south sides of the parkway were closed for hours.
It was not clear whether anyone was seriously hurt.
