Updated at 8;19 a.m.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County near Clarksburg Road have reopened after an earlier crash, but delays of up to two miles remain, traffic officials said.

FINAL: Crash w/Inj. I-270 NB at MD-121 Mont Co MD. Incident contained to median, off ramp and right shoulder. All travel lanes reopened. Delays remain appx 2 mi — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 19, 2018

Original post at 7:45 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning along Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, as all northbound lanes of the highway are closed.

There was a crash along the highway near the MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) interchange.

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt and it’s not clear how long the road will remain closed.