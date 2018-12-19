Metro Transit Police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to two 12-year-olds aboard a Red Line train and requesting they participate in sex acts, according to the transit agency.

Police said 31-year-old William S. Dienno was arrested on suspicion of lewd, indecent or obscene acts shortly after the offense allegedly took place in a Red Line train in the District.

Metro said that just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dienno approached a boy and a girl in a train between Woodley Park and Gallery Place and asked each separately whether he could have sex with them.

Dienno disembarked at Gallery Place, Metro said. At that point, the children said, he “exposed himself to them through the train windows,” according to police.

Police collected a suspect description from the 12-year-olds and gathered surveillance images.

Later, they found Dienno in the Union Station food court area; authorities said they stopped him in the Metro station, and the children identified him as the suspect.



According to D.C. law, indecent exposure and sexual proposals to minors are covered under the same statute.

Under the statute, each offense is punishable by up to a $300 fine and up to 90 days in prison.