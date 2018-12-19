Drivers should use caution Wednesday morning as temperatures are in the 20s and there are reports of some icy patches on several area roadways in the D.C. region.

In Virginia, there are icy patches along Telegraph Road near Old Telegraph Road. A crash in that area has blocked some lanes along Telegraph Road in Fairfax County. It’s not clear how long the closures will last, and it’s not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Crash. VA-611 SB/NB at Old Telegraph Rd. Ffx Co VA. All lanes blocked. Follow police direction. Extended closure expected due to icy conditions. Delays building. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 19, 2018

There’s another icy spot along Telegraph Road near Van Dorn Street in the Alexandria area.

Crash closes Telegraph Rd south of Van Dorn St Police say the road is icy #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/38FRubppdG — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) December 19, 2018

In Chantilly, Va., part of Herndon Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road along the Loudoun County line is closed due to crash and ice on the roadways. Drivers should avoid the area. And in Arlington, officials warned of icy road conditions along North Glebe and Military roads.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Herndon Avenue between Pleasant Valley Road and the Loudon County line in Chantilly is closed due to a crash and ice on the roadway. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/myl5CiWsfQ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 19, 2018

In the District, there are also reports of icy conditions along the southbound side of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Memorial Bridge.

Other icy patches were reported in Maryland along MD 201 and Kenilworth Avenue in the Berwyn area and near Edmonston Road in Beltsville.

In Bethesda, Md., icy patches were reported along parts of River Road near Bradley Boulevard.