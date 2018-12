Updated at 7:21 a.m.

All lanes have cleared along the northbound side of Interstate 395.

Original post at 6:40 a.m.

Drivers in Washington should expect delays Thursday morning after a crash along Interstate 395 north near the Third Street Tunnel in Southwest.

MPD reports a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-395 near the 9th Street Tunnel exit ramp. The left lane is blocke https://t.co/v9QQ5xqiwo — AlertDC.io (@AlertDCio) December 20, 2018

At least one lane is blocked. Delays are building in Virginia near VA 110 and on the 11th Street Bridge in Southeast Washington.

Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. I-395 NB before 3rd St Tunnel SW DC. 1 left lane blocked. 3 right lanes open. NB delays begin in VA near VA-110. SB delays begin on 11th St Bridge SE. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 20, 2018

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.