The great slog to the airports got underway this week for the almost 46 million people who say they plan to fly somewhere during the holiday period that spans Christmas and New Year’s.

The good news from FlightAware.com, a service that tracks flights and airport traffic, is that weather isn’t much of a factor thus far.

“As the holiday travel weekend begins, we are tracking airport conditions and airline operations across the country,” FlightAware said in a statement. “So far, there are no expected disruptions due to weather and the current misery map does not show any major concerns.”

The “misery map” can prove invaluable to those who want to track airports where flights are backing up or being canceled.

FlightAware says 222,000 flights will take off or arrive at U.S. airports between this morning and next Thursday, a number that has increased by more than 3 percent since this period last year.

Although the weather was suited to flying at the outset of that time frame, FlightAware cautioned that a year ago, there were 992 flights canceled during the holiday season.

“Both delays and cancellations have declined in recent years, likely a result of airlines leveraging technology to be proactive when bad weather is forecasted,” FlightAware’s statement said. “Airlines are now able to re-accommodate passengers and relocate crews/aircraft in advance of major storms and it is evident that this is reducing the overall impact of these situations.”