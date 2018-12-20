

Travelers walk through Reagan National Airport on Nov. 21, 2018. A travel insurance company has ranked U.S. airports according to their 2018 flight cancellation rates to try to identify the most stressful, just in time for the holiday travel crush. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

What’s more maddening for an air traveler than a canceled flight? Perhaps finding out that you’re booked into an airport that’s more likely to leave you stranded during the holiday blitz.

LaGuardia is the worst, with nearly 5 percent of its flights canceled this year. Washington’s Reagan National Airport ranked eighth, with a cancellation rate of nearly 4 percent.

The rankings were put together by InsureMyTrip.com. The travel insurance company used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to analyze the flight cancellation rates at different airports to see which are most likely to cause holiday stress.



A travel insurance company has ranked U.S. airports according to their flight cancellation rates in 2018. LaGuardia in New York topped the list. (Graphic by Shefali Kulkarni)

Many of the airports are also among the busiest, so it’s little surprise they have a lot of cancellations. The insurance company noted that one-offs such as hurricanes also affected cancellation rates.

The rankings come when record numbers of people are flying. The airline industry and federal officials are predicting that nearly 46 million people will be heading home or somewhere else over the holiday season, an increase of 5 percent over last year.

