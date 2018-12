A power outage at Washington’s Union Station is causing delays along Amtrak’s Northeast line, the train service said on social media.

It is not clear how long the delays will last on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the season.

Amtrak said trains are running through the area but warned travelers to expect “residual delays.” They said crews are “still working to fully restore power" at the station.

SERVICE DISRUPTION UPDATE: Crews are still working to fully restore power outage at Washington (WAS). Trains are operating through the area. Residual delays are to be expected. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep things safely moving. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 21, 2018

There were no reported delays of Metro trains at this time.