Now 7th Penn SE is blocked off. Eastern Market metro. #The6 pic.twitter.com/eaX0bN3QbB — 20003ist (@20003ist) December 31, 2018

Service on Metro’s Orange and Blue lines was suspended Monday morning in part of downtown Washington because of a police investigation into substances found at two stations, officials said.

At about 9:50 a.m., Metro tweeted that rail service was suspended between the Federal Center SW and Stadium-Armory stations. Officials said the police investigation was in the Eastern Market area.

The Silver Line is operating only between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations, officials said. Commuters should transfer to the Orange or Blue lines to continue trips to downtown Washington.

Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said an emergency call was made after someone found white powder on an elevator at Metro Center. He said a similar substance — but not white powder — was found at the Eastern Market station.

The substance found at Eastern Market tested negative for anything hazardous, Buchanan said. As of 10:30 a.m., fire and police were still investigating at Metro Center. Metro Center’s entrance at 12th and G streets NW was closed, although the station remains open.

No injuries have been reported.

Four fire trucks, an environmental emergency response vehicle and about a dozen police cars responded to Eastern Market. Officials were redirecting traffic on the south side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

