Updated at 6:45 a.m.

Two crashes in Washington are causing delays for drivers on Thursday morning’s commute.

A crash on Interstate 695 near M Street in Southeast Washington, near the Navy Yard, had two lanes temporarily blocked. Although the lanes have reopened, traffic is slow nearly five miles before the 11th Street Bridge.

FINAL: Crash. I-695 WB before M Street (Exit 1), SE. Washington, DC. Incident contained to right shoulder and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain beginning prior to the 11th Street bridge and are approximately 4.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 3, 2019

Another crash on the inbound lanes of the 11th Street Bridge into the District also caused delays.

UPDATE: Accident: Inbound 11th Street Bridge @ Exit 1D CLEAR Delays remain — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 3, 2019

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning after a crash along the 11th Street Bridge into the District.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

At least two lanes were blocked just before 6 a.m., and crews were on the scene.