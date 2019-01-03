Updated at 8:10 a.m.

Maryland state highway officials said Interstate 70 eastbound in Hagerstown near US 40 will be closed until at least 10 a.m. Thursday after a serious crash involving a tractor trailer.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m., officials said. An initial investigation from Maryland State Highway Administration found that a tractor trailer was traveling in the area when its trailer part broke loose from the truck. It is believed the truck caught fire near the overpass. At least two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The condition of those involved is not known at this time.

John Schofield, a spokesman for the MSHA, said there doesn’t appear at this time to be any structural damage to the overpass. He said the highway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.; crews are on the scene investigating.

Original post at 8:05 a.m.

A serious crash has closed Interstate 70 east in Hagerstown, Md., state highway officials said.

There were no immediate details as to what caused the crash, and it was not known how many people were hurt.

On Twitter, the state’s highway administration said the road would be closed for some time but did not say for exactly how long. The closure is near US 40.

Officials also said there appeared to be “no apparent structural damage to the overpass ... but we are inspecting.”