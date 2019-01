Drivers should expect major delays Friday morning on both sides of the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County.

A tractor-trailer overturned on the inner loop of the Beltway near MD 250 in the New Carrollton area. That part of the road is shut down and part of the outer loop is also impacted as crews work to clean up the area.

The delays are up to three miles in both directions along the Beltway. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.