Riders on three Metro rail lines — Silver, Orange and Blue — should expect delays for Friday morning.

Trains are sharing a track on the two lines between the Federal Center SW and Smithsonian stops. There is a problem with a track outside the L’Enfant Plaza station. Riders should expect delays in both directions of the line.

On the Silver Line, trains are running only between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stops.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.