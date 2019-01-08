Drivers in Loudoun County should expect delays along U.S. 15 as parts of it are closed in both directions after a crash, officials said.

Officials said at least one person is injured but the extent of those injuries are not immediately known.

The crash happened near Black Walnut Lane.

Weather forecasters said there are some spots of patchy ice along roadways in areas of western and northern Maryland and West Virginia. Drivers are advised to allow extra time and use caution.

The closure could last for several hours.