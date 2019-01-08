Drivers should expect delays Tuesday morning along several highways in parts of Northern Virginia.
Along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop near the Eisenhower Avenue Connector, a crash caused several lanes to be blocked around 7 a.m.
In the Springfield area, a traffic jam developed along the Beltway’s inner loop just before Braddock Road after a tractor-trailer broke down. Drivers should prepare for rubbernecking.
And in Alexandria, there were delays along the northbound side of Interstate 395 near Seminary Road after three vehicles were involved in a crash.
Along the Dulles Toll Road, a tractor-trailer overturned near Wolf Trap theater, also causing delays.
It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt in the incidents.