By Dana Hedgpeth
Dana Hedgpeth
Reporter covering local breaking news

Drivers should expect delays Tuesday morning along several highways in parts of Northern Virginia.

Along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop near the Eisenhower Avenue Connector, a crash caused several lanes to be blocked around 7 a.m.

In the Springfield area, a traffic jam developed along the Beltway’s inner loop just before Braddock Road after a tractor-trailer broke down. Drivers should prepare for rubbernecking.

And in Alexandria, there were delays along the northbound side of Interstate 395 near Seminary Road after three vehicles were involved in a crash.

Along the Dulles Toll Road, a tractor-trailer overturned near Wolf Trap theater, also causing delays.

It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt in the incidents.