Drivers should expect delays Tuesday morning along several highways in parts of Northern Virginia.

Along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop near the Eisenhower Avenue Connector, a crash caused several lanes to be blocked around 7 a.m.

Outer Loop at the Eisenhower Ave Connector CRASH BLOCKING TWO LANES #mdtraffic building back to the mixing bowl #dctraffic @First4Traffic @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/zI87zplnCH — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) January 8, 2019

In the Springfield area, a traffic jam developed along the Beltway’s inner loop just before Braddock Road after a tractor-trailer broke down. Drivers should prepare for rubbernecking.

SPRINGFIELD: IL Beltway before Braddock Rd - right lane blocked - broken down tractor trailer - rubbernecking delays through mixing bowl @nbcwashington #vatraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) January 8, 2019

And in Alexandria, there were delays along the northbound side of Interstate 395 near Seminary Road after three vehicles were involved in a crash.

ALEXANDRIA: NB I-395 at Seminary Rd - left side blocked - three-car crash on narrow shoulder @nbcwashington #vatraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) January 8, 2019

Along the Dulles Toll Road, a tractor-trailer overturned near Wolf Trap theater, also causing delays.

It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt in the incidents.