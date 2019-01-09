

D.C. Water's sprawling Blue Plains treatment plant. (Reis Thebault/TWP)

The ongoing partial shutdown has stopped up the federal government’s payment of its water bills in Washington.

A top D.C. Water official said the Treasury Department emailed last week to note that it “will only collect and remit” about $10.5 million of the $16.5 million that federal departments owe the city water and sewer authority for the second quarter of 2019.

The emailer from Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service blamed the shortfall on the shutdown and the “potential creation of Antideficiency Act violations,” a reference to a law that prohibits federal agencies from spending more than has been appropriated by Congress.

D.C. Water’s chairman, Tommy Wells, pressed the water agency’s top financial official at a public meeting last week to forecast the situation “to the absurd, or the furthest out: How long can we carry the federal government before it creates a fiscal weakness to the enterprise?” The payment issue was first reported by Washington-area public radio station WAMU.

Matthew Brown, the agency’s vice president of finance and procurement, responded that the shortfall would have to be compounded for about a year, reaching roughly $20 million, “before it begins to be a real problem,” according a recording of the meeting.

A D.C. Water spokesman, Vincent Morris, said cutting off service to the White House or other federal buildings is not in the cards.

“We very rarely shut off any customer’s water. It’s a last resort. We certainly don’t expect to shut off water in this case either,” Morris said.

It is unclear how late fees might apply, but the issue is under consideration, D.C. Water officials said.

Treasury officials did not immediately respond to emailed questions about what message the federal government is sending to ordinary water customers with its shortfall or how many millions the federal government is unable to “collect and remit” for water and sewer services elsewhere in the country.

A computerized message at Treasury’s public affairs office said the voice mail “has an extended-absence greeting in place and will not accept new messages.”