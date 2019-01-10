

A Transportation Security Administration employee helps air travelers check in at a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 7. (John Bazemore/AP)

It’s a tough job even in the best of times: Transportation Security Administration officers often take a lot of grief from frustrated travelers. Starting pay is low, and the agency consistently ranks near the bottom of annual surveys that look at employee morale.

During a government shutdown, however, TSA officers are considered essential — required to show up for work even if they aren’t getting paid. Reports have circulated that some simply aren’t reporting for duty. Friday marks the first time since the shutdown began last month that they won’t be getting a paycheck.

[Union says TSA workers can't afford to man checkpoints without a paycheck]

Still, those who are reporting for duty are getting something they may not normally receive: respect and appreciation from travelers.

There’s the adorable photograph circulating on Twitter of two young travelers holding a sign that says: “Thank You TSA FOR KEEPING MY FAMILY SAFE!”

If you are flying soon, be sure to thank the TSA agents you encounter for working without pay to keep us safe!✈️ #ThankYouTSA #TSA #Trumpshut #Travel #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/MIPKatKJ7v — R & R Travel (@RRVacations) January 9, 2019

Scattered through the agency’s @askTSA Twitter feed are messages of encouragement and appreciation. More than a few travelers offered to express their support with cards and gifts of home-baked cookies — both no-no’s under the TSA’s ethics policies.

@TSA Are TSA Agents allowed to receive gifts or tips from travelers? I'm traveling this weekend and would like to pay these people for their time. — AuntieFa (@womenaresmarter) January 9, 2019

@AskTSA is it legal/appropriate to give the TSA agents on duty gift cards to Starbucks to thank them for being at work during the shutdown? — Sheri Gurock (@sherigurock) December 26, 2018

The folks at Hope Supply Company, a nonprofit agency in North Texas that provides diapers to needy families, offered to help TSA families who might be struggling because they aren’t getting paid for their work.

“We had heard through the news and on [NPR] that TSA employees might not be able to make basic ends meet,” said Liz Muth, development and community outreach manager for the nonprofit, which was founded in 1989. “We were thinking that we’d be happy to provide diapers or hygiene items if people needed some help.”

So Muth tweeted the offer to @askTSA.

We are a nonprofit organization that provides basic needs items such as diapers and wipes to children in need, we also have funds set aside for disaster relief and other emergency support. If any of your officers are in need of items for their kids, we can help! https://t.co/hA9lojtq3C — HopeSupplyCoNTX (@HopeSupplyCoNTX) January 9, 2019

Appreciated, but again, the ethics issue.

Muth said they weren’t giving up and that Hope would try to find other ways to help TSA workers and others affected by the shutdown.

“We know how scary it can be to go without a paycheck and how expensive diapers are,” she added.

TSA officials say they appreciate the gestures.

“We are humbled by the acts of kindness and support from industry and the public, who clearly recognize and admire our officers’ efforts,” the agency said in a statement posted on its website. “TSA will continue to conduct the critical work necessary to secure the nation’s transportation systems. Not on our watch.”

And the #shutdown continues. I'm flying again next week and would love to take our still-unpaid #TSA workers gift cards for coffee or boxes of chocolates or something.



Does this violate @TSA rules? Don't want to be seen as bribing a law-enforcement officer or anything! — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) January 10, 2019

The salary for TSA officers can vary depending on where the job is based. According to listings on the federal government job website, USAJobs, an officer in Pullman, Wash., would start at $15.63 an hour, but one working in Fort Worth would start at $16.72 an hour or $34,888 a year.

@TSA_Bilello @TSA

thank you to all who continue to work in spite of the latest travesty. Will voice my appreciation at PHL this weekend, too. Grateful for your professionalism and dedication to the public you work to protect. Wish I could bring cookies or something. — ElizDuggan (@etduggan) January 9, 2019

“I know people driving for Lyft to make some extra cash,” wrote TSA officer Angel Stephensen in a recent piece for The Washington Post. Both Stephensen and her husband are TSA officers and consider themselves lucky that they have some savings to keep them afloat.

She does have one piece of advice for folks who do want to help.

“When one passenger tried to give me a cash tip, I had to refuse,” she wrote. “I could lose my job if I accepted, I told her. But thanks for the thought. Instead, tell your congressperson.”