Authorities said they have arrested and charged a Maryland man who they said grabbed a woman at the Wheaton Metro stop.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the station, according to Metro Transit Police.

The woman told police that the suspect — who was later identified as Malik Dempsey — grabbed her at the station. Another person reported to transit police that a man matching Dempsey’s description had exposed himself aboard a Red Line train, Metro Transit officials said.

Dempsey was linked to both incidents, authorities said, and did not pay his fare when he left through a Metro station gate.

Detectives with Metro’s Transit Police said then suspect may be linked to other incidents involving indecent exposure on the rail system and ask that anyone with information call 301-955-5000.