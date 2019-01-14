Metro has resumed running its buses but with limited service after heavy snow left roads in icy conditions.

Early Monday, Metrobus said it is running on a “severe snow plan due to road conditions.” Officials said Metro buses will be running on major roadways only and that riders should expect delays.

Metrobus Service - January 14: Service will resume on a Severe Snow Plan due to road conditions. Buses will be limited to major roads only. Expect delays. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 14, 2019

Metro’s rail system is running on a normal schedule.

Commuter trains in Maryland are running on a limited schedule. For MARC trains, officials said they’re running on an "R" schedule because of the weather. And VRE shut down its service for Monday.

MARC Train - R schedule on Mon, Jan 14 -- MARC Train will operate on an "R" schedule on Monday, January 14 due to the severe winter weather. Only trains with an "R" under the train number in the Camden and Pen... https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 14, 2019

On Sunday night, Metro suspended its service because of the icy road conditions.

Between eight and 12 inches of snow fell throughout the D.C. region over the weekend. Many local courts, government offices and schools are closed for the day.

Early Monday, there were no reports of major delays or crashes on the big commuter routes. Transportation officials warned drivers to stay off the roads so that crews could work to clear area side streets.

A lot of plow trucks hard at work here in Gaithersburg @WTOP pic.twitter.com/KdsoxBkwqX — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) January 14, 2019

In Northern Virginia, officials at the state’s transportation department said early Monday morning that the primary and interstate roads were “good.” Crews were now focusing on roads in subdivisions.

They warned, however, that it will take time to clear the 16,000 streets in subdivisions in the area. The agency said that it typically takes up to 72 hours to clear roadways if the region gets more than six inches of snow.

Good Morning Sleepyheads! ☕️ Crews are still working. Interstates & primaries look good & crews are focusing on subdivisions. Pls hold off on calling our Customer Service Center as no roads have been "missed" yet. We have 16,000 subdivision streets to clear-- we're still coming! pic.twitter.com/YdWJo8MQdn — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 14, 2019

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads so area crews can clear them. Pedestrians and drivers who do have to go out are advised to allow extra time and be patient, and watch out for icy spots on sidewalks and roads.

There were reports of several crashes over the weekend on icy, snowy roads.