Drivers should use caution Monday morning as a ramp along the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Interstate 95 south in Prince George’s County is closed after a crash that involved a tractor-trailer.
It was not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt.
Transportation officials warned that the off-ramp to I-95 and the Beltway’s inner loop is blocked and will be for several hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Officials are reminding motorists who have to be out on the roads to be careful as there may be icy patches along area highways.
There were no reports of major incidents on roadways after the heavy snowfall from the weekend that ranged from 8 to 12 inches in some parts of the D.C. region.
Crews were out in the early morning hours treating roadways.
Most area schools and local governments are closed.
