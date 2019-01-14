Drivers should use caution Monday morning as a ramp along the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Interstate 95 south in Prince George’s County is closed after a crash that involved a tractor-trailer.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Transportation officials warned that the off-ramp to I-95 and the Beltway’s inner loop is blocked and will be for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash. I-95 SB at I-95/495 Interchange (Exit 27/Inner Loop). Prince George's County, MD. Off ramp to I-95/495 SB Inner Loop remains blocked. Traffic using US-1 off ramp to reconnect to Inner Loop. Follow police direction. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 14, 2019

Officials are reminding motorists who have to be out on the roads to be careful as there may be icy patches along area highways.

There were no reports of major incidents on roadways after the heavy snowfall from the weekend that ranged from 8 to 12 inches in some parts of the D.C. region.

Crews were out in the early morning hours treating roadways.

Crews have been out working hard all day clearing the roads, with temperatures now dropping, we are concerned about ice becoming an issue. We are urging our community members to stay home and off the roads again tonight. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty #VaDOTNOVA #inclementweather pic.twitter.com/XxLgL7zRUb — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 13, 2019

Most area schools and local governments are closed.

