Transportation and safety officials warned drivers and pedestrians to use caution and allow extra time for their morning commutes on Tuesday, as icy patches on roads and sidewalks were reported as temperatures remained low.

The D.C. region saw heavy snowfall over the weekend of between six and 12 inches in some parts, and many schools and county offices were closed Monday as the area dug out.

On Tuesday, many school districts in the region were closed or had delayed openings. The federal government is opening two hours late, but those who are furloughed are not impacted.

[School closings and delays for Jan. 15]

There were no reports of any serious crashes on major highways in the region. But some secondary and neighborhood streets have icy patches. Officials warn that bridges and ramps often freeze before other surfaces, so drivers and pedestrians should use extra caution.

On a ramp along the eastbound side of Interstate 66 onto the Beltway’s inner loop, there were two vehicles involved in a crash.

Ramp from eastbound 66 onto the beltway inner loop, two car crash with one off the road, delays building fast! #vatraffic #dctraffic @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/AhzGkKI0wc — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) January 15, 2019

Area transportation and public works departments were still working to retreat roads in the area.

In Northern Virginia, officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation said crews had been out “throughout the night, but that doesn’t mean that icy spots don’t exist on already treated roads.” They advised drivers to take extra time in their commutes.

GM Friends! ☕️ Crews have continued to work throughout the night, but that doesn’t mean that icy spots don’t exist on already treated roads. Pls take your time with your commute. Slow down and don’t trust that the shiny spot on the road is just wet— ice can be very sneaky. pic.twitter.com/jOcMJ4kBPT — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 15, 2019

Good morning. Storm response is now in Phase 4, with targeted follow-up to known problem areas. Use extreme caution if you must head out. Refreeze has produced black ice and made plowing more difficult. @APSVirginia is closed Tuesday. #ArlWX https://t.co/JnvPU3tlvu pic.twitter.com/MmC8JBGv1l — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) January 15, 2019

The weekend snowfall has caused delays for train and air travel as well. On Tuesday, MARC and VRE commuter trains were running on a normal schedule, and there were no major delays at the three area airports.

VRE is operating a full schedule today, Tuesday, January 15, 2019 — VRE (@VaRailXpress) January 15, 2019

MARC Train - Full service Tuesday -- MARC Train will operate a full schedule on Tuesday, January 15 on all three lines.



We encourage our passengers to follow our safety guidelines for winter weather:



--Please allow not only ... https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 15, 2019

Drivers are advised to remove all snow and ice from their vehicles before hitting the roads and to delay their commutes, if possible, so temperatures rise a bit.