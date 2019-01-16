Updated at 6:28 a.m.

Officials said one lane of the Beltway’s outer loop has reopened, but two lanes remain closed as crews deal with a crash involving two tractor-trailers near Old Georgetown Road.

The delays are reported to be up to 8 ½ miles and start near the Interstate 95 and Beltway interchange. Ramps along Rockville Pike and the outer loop are also closed.

UPDATE: Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injury. I-495 WB (Outer Loop) before MD-187 (Exit 36). Montgomery County, MD. 2 left lanes remain blocked. 1 right lane open. Delays begin near I-95/495 Interchange. Ramps from MD-355 to Outer Loop closed. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 16, 2019

There were reports that it was a bit hard for rescuers to get to the crash because of the icy shoulders along the highway.

Traffic Advisory - Update - OL I495 Outer Loop 495 before Old Georgetown Rd, EMS transporting 1 adT w/ NLT injuries, involved 2 tractor trailers & 1 overturned pickup truck, some lanes BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/g5367R7cH3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 16, 2019

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

All lanes along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop near Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, Md., are blocked after a crash involving an overturned vehicle and two tractor-trailers. There are reports of seven-mile backups along the highway.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was hurt. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and it’s not clear at this time how long the road will be shut down.

Traffic Advisory - OL I495 near Old Georgetown Rd, Some lanes blocked, currently ALL lanes BLOCKED https://t.co/kILVrqJU9N — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 16, 2019

In many jurisdictions, road crews were out overnight treating highways and secondary streets for refreezing after the weekend snow.

Drivers are reminded by transportation officials to slow down and allow extra time. If a roadway looks wet, there may be ice.