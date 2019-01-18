

Passengers heading out of town from Reagan National Airport ahead of the holiday weekend found few lines Friday at TSA checkpoints. (Fredrick Kunkle/The Washington Post)

Some air travelers leaving town ahead of the holiday weekend found nothing but smooth trips through Reagan National Airport on Friday despite a federal government shutdown that has forced many Transportation Security Administration TSA personnel to work without pay, which has led to absences.

Other passengers arriving in Washington, some to participate in the March for Life or the Women’s March, reported longer-than-usual wait times at the airports that had sent them to the nation’s capital.

As the standoff between President Trump and Democrats stretched on for nearly a month, many travelers expressed impatience with the shutdown and urged politicians to find a way to end it.

“It’s stupid — like children fighting. Ought to lock them in a room until they can figure out what to do, or run 'em all off,” said Roger Harris, 68, an accountant from Athens, Ga., who was about to board Delta for a flight back home. Harris said the delays he encountered in Atlanta and Washington had been caused by construction in or around the airports. Like others who went their way without hassle, he said it helps that he’s enrolled with CLEAR, a program that uses biometric ID to save a little extra time at TSA checkpoints.

TSA officials acknowledged on Wednesday that many employees had been failing to show up to work as the government shutdown created financial hardships or hard feelings. The agency also said the call-outs are rising. As part of its daily update on moving people through the checkpoints during the shutdown, the agency said that as of Thursday unscheduled absences have risen to 6.4 percent, compared with 3.8 percent a year earlier.

On Friday, however, the agency said that 2.14 million passengers had been screened the previous day, with 99.7 percent waiting less than 30 minutes. It said passengers who use its PreCheck service to expedite screening waited less than five minutes on average. Only a few hubs, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, reported waits of longer than 30 minutes.

At National Airport by midmorning Friday a checkpoint in Terminal A seemed to have more TSA personnel than passengers. There was no line to speak of. Inside Terminal B, the wait time to clear security for gates from 1 to 24 was not much longer than the wait for a Starbucks. Steve Katzenberg, who was visiting Washington with his wife, cleared the TSA checkpoint in seven minutes and change.

Before heading into the rope maze, Katzenberg said the couple had no trouble when they flew from their home in Orlando to Washington. If anything, the trip was smoother than usual. “Everybody’s kind of taking it in stride,” he said.

Lina AbuJamra, an emergency room physician and the founder of Living with Power Ministries, said her trip to the capital for a gala at the Trump hotel went much easier than her stay at the president’s property.

“I’ll give a shout to the TSA,” she said. “I haven’t felt it.”



Lina AbuJamra said Friday that she hadn't encountered significant delays flying into or out of Washington. (Photo by Fredrick Kunkle)

But Jennifer Heimlich, 55, a high school teacher from Minneapolis who arrived for the Women’s March with some friends and her daughter, encountered lengthy delays back home. Still, she said, she thought it would be worse than it was. “We apologized to one of the workers — the TSA guy — and he didn’t seem too happy, but that was about it,” Heimlich said.

Heimlich said PreCheck didn’t make the wait unbearable for her in Minneapolis, but her daughter Lola, 20, had to wait about 40 minutes to go through the standard lanes to catch an American Airlines fight.

“It’s amazing how backed up it was,” said Lynn Morgan, 59, a real estate agent who was traveling in Heimlich’s group. She estimated it took an hour to get through security. “You could tell something was definitely up. Everyone was commenting. It was crazy.”

By comparison, National Airport seemed almost empty, Morgan said.

As for the government shutdown, Heimlich said: “I think it’s pathetic, and sad, because there’s no reason for it. It’s ridiculous to hold all of these innocent people hostage and have them not get their paychecks — from a bunch of people who don’t know what it’s like to not have enough money. I think we need to reopen the government and get these people their paychecks.”

