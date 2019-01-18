Drivers should expect delays along part of 16th Street near Colesville Road in Montgomery County after a dump truck crash caused wires and poles to go down in the area.
It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.
All lanes are blocked at Blair Circle where 16th Street, Colesville Road and Eastern Avenue come together, officials said. It’s not clear how long the road closures will last.
Transportation officials warned that drivers should allow extra time and slow down after some light snow fell in the region overnight. Roads are reported to be slushy in parts early Friday morning. There are no reports of major roads closed.
Forecasters are calling for the rest of the day to dry out but there’s a chance for sleet and freezing rain over the weekend.