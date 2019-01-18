Drivers should expect delays along part of 16th Street near Colesville Road in Montgomery County after a dump truck crash caused wires and poles to go down in the area.

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

⚠️16TH ST CLOSURES⚠️ truck took down wires @ 16th St & Colesville Rd. Repairs underway now. We’re seeing traffic get by at Eastern Ave & 16th. Also noticed traffic cut off at 16th & East-West Hwy pic.twitter.com/ti1QEDsG28 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) January 18, 2019

All lanes are blocked at Blair Circle where 16th Street, Colesville Road and Eastern Avenue come together, officials said. It’s not clear how long the road closures will last.

UPDATE: Crash. MD-390 SB (16th St) at MD-384 (Colesville Rd). Mont Co, MD. All lanes blocked at Blair Circle where 16th St., Colesville Rd & Eastern Ave meet. Colesville Rd. blocked at MD-410. 16th St. NW NB reported open w/traffic detoured thru side streets at circle — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 18, 2019

Transportation officials warned that drivers should allow extra time and slow down after some light snow fell in the region overnight. Roads are reported to be slushy in parts early Friday morning. There are no reports of major roads closed.

Forecasters are calling for the rest of the day to dry out but there’s a chance for sleet and freezing rain over the weekend.