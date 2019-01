Sinkhole just opened up on 17th street NW, one block away from the White House! pic.twitter.com/JjSMA1gm1I — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) January 22, 2019

A District street was closed near the White House during Tuesday evening’s rush after a sinkhole appeared, authorities said.

D.C. police said 17th Street NW between C and E streets was closed in both directions.

The D.C. Department of Transportation was responding to make repairs, police said in a tweet. Authorities suggested commuters use 18th, 15th and K streets, along with Virginia and Constitution avenues, as possible alternates.