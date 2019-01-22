

New York New Jersey Port Authority Police officers stand watch at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Air traffic at the airport was temporarily halted Monday after reports of drone activity in the area. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Air traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport was temporarily halted late Monday afternoon because of drone activity in the area.

Gregory Martin, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said that air traffic was halted after two drones were spotted near Teterboro Airport, a general aviation airport about 20 miles north of Newark International. He said the ground stop was put into place as a precautionary measure.

Drones can cause severe damage to aircraft, in addition to distracting pilots. The drones in the Newark incident were flying at 3,500 feet, officials said.

Passengers reported some flights were forced to circle the airport before being cleared to land.

Just landed at Newark. Our @united flight had to circle because of stopped takeoffs and landings due to nearby drone activity. Time to come up with technology to remotely shut down these drones #EWR — Brett Sosnik (@BrettSoz) January 22, 2019

Martin said restrictions remain on incoming flights to allow federal officials to ensure the area is clear.

Earlier this month, officials were forced to halt flights at London’s Heathrow Airport after reports of drone activity. The month before. officials at Gatwick Airport were forced to suspend flights at Gatwick Airport twice in the same week because of drone activity. Two people were arrested in connection with those incidents.

