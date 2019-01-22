Drivers should use caution, officials said, as there are reports of some icy roads in the D.C. region. Some schools in the area are opening two hours late because of the severe cold.

One dangerous spot, according to D.C. Police, was at Rock Creek Ford Road and Fort Stevens Drive in Northwest Washington.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time as road conditions may be dangerous.

Many drivers in the area have also reported that the winter snow and cold temperatures have made potholes in some spots particularly bad.

There are reports of rough potholes along Canal Road near the Key Bridge, along Interstate 495 near the Roosevelt Bridge and along the Memorial Bridge. But getting the potholes fixed is tough, given that some of the roads are maintained by the U.S. Park Service, which is under the partial federal government shutdown.

In Maryland, Whites Ferry is closed because of high water and ice on the Potomac River.

On Tuesday morning, there are also reports of delays on the Penn Line of the MARC commuter train service that runs from the Baltimore area to the District. There’s a track problem between the Bowie State and New Carrollton stops. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

