Sinkhole near the White House continues to grow. It will likely take days to fix. 17th street will remain closed indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/pcuZErtWKC — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 23, 2019

Drivers in downtown Washington may face some delays as crews continue to repair part of 17th Street between C and E streets after a large sinkhole opened up there near the White House.

The sinkhole appeared Tuesday afternoon and prompted authorities to shut down streets in the area. On Wednesday morning, there were reports that crews were still on the scene doing repairs. It was not clear how long the work may last.

Drivers are advised to use 18th, 15th and K streets as alternatives.

