

Federal workers impacted by the government shutdown will be able to ride MARC and other Maryland transit services free starting Thursday. (J.M. Eddins Jr. for The Washington Post)

The Maryland Transit Administration will waive fares for all federal employees commuting to work during the government shutdown. Workers who flash their federal ID can board the state’s bus, commuter trains and light-rail lines free.

MTA joins a growing number of transit agencies across the country, including the Fairfax Connector, offering free rides to workers affected by the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day.

“Every single state transportation service is going to be free,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday while visiting unpaid Transportation Security Administration workers at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Hogan and state transportation officials urged Metro to join the effort to help federal workers in the capital region.

At a Metro board of directors meeting Thursday, General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said there were no immediate plans to offer free or reduced rides to the affected federal workers. The agency is losing an estimated $400,000 a day during the shutdown as the loss of federal workers cuts into its already flagging ridership.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said Thursday afternoon that the agency will explore options.

“We appreciate Governor Hogan’s leadership to support federal employees, who account for a significant portion of Metrorail’s rush-hour ridership,” Ly said. “Working with our Maryland, DC and Virginia board members, we will explore ways to consider how we can implement the governor’s request on Metro.”

The security of the nation is at risk says @GovLarryHogan during announcement at @BWI_Airport, offering free transit to unpaid federal workers who are still traveling to work. Must flash iD but can get on @mtamaryland buses, subways and trains. pic.twitter.com/kBuN7pqbJq — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 24, 2019

Elsewhere in the region, the Fairfax Connector is offering free rides to all federal employees who are still required to report to work without pay. Those workers only need show their federal photo identification to board. The benefit is available on all routes, including the express lines to and from the Pentagon and downtown Washington.

Last week, transit systems in Tampa, Kansas City and Austin announced free fares, with some offering passes to TSA workers.

Faiz Siddiqui and Arelis Hernández contributed to this report.