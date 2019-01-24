

A sinkhole in downtown Washington. (D.C. Water)

A sinkhole that opened near the White House on Tuesday and caused street closures will take up to a week to repair, officials said Thursday.

The sinkhole opened at 17th and D streets NW, causing the closure of 17th Street NW between C and E streets.

On Thursday, the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority said in a statement that crews are still working to expose a sewer line that was crushed when concrete fell on it.

Officials said 17th Street between C and E streets and D Street between 15th and 17th streets will remain closed until the repairs are complete.

Pepco is also at the scene to repair power lines, according to a spokeswoman from the utility.