

A Baltimore Fire truck caught fire on I-95 in Baltimore, Friday morning. (Baltimore Fire)

A Baltimore Fire engine caught fire while traveling south on Interstate 95 in Baltimore City, closing multiple lanes at the height of the morning commute.

Firefighters who were aboard the truck got out of the vehicle just as flames spread, the Baltimore City Fire Department said in a tweet.

Images from the scene, just past Caton Avenue, showed an engulfed firetruck and a cloud of smoke rising over the highway. As of 10 a.m., two right lanes of the interstate remain closed, transportation authorities said. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

As #BCFD members responded to a call, our Rescue 1 vehicle caught fire. FFs saw smoke coming from under the seats & immediately pulled over as flames spread. All members were able to get out safely @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 Expect some traffic delays 95 SBound @BmoreCityDOT pic.twitter.com/xI9neeWbEH — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 25, 2019

It was unclear if the firefighters traveling in the truck helped extinguish the blaze. But at least one other firetruck responded to the call.