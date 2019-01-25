

Ride On is now offering free rides to federal workers. Metro will consider a similar measure Friday afternoon. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County will offer free bus rides for federal workers affected by the government shutdown, joining other transit agencies in such relief efforts.

“Effective immediately, ALL federal Government Workers will be allowed to ride Ride On free of charge with a valid federal government employee ID until further notice,” Ride On announced via Twitter at noon Friday.

Metro is also expected to consider a similar measure in an emergency vote set for Friday afternoon. Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans said Thursday night that the gesture would send a message of support to federal workers who aren’t receiving paychecks but still have to report for work.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Thursday that Maryland would give unpaid federal workers reporting to work free rides on the state’s transportation services, including MARC commuter rail, and he called on Metro to follow suit.

Fairfax Connector, in Northern Virginia, introduced free rides to federal employees last week. District officials did not respond to inquiries about plans to offer free rides on the city’s D.C. Circulator buses.

Federal workers who want to use the systems free are asked to simply flash their federal identification at fare gates and on buses.