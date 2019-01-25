

Friday's morning commute was slowed by multiple crashes across the Washington region. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Multiple crashes and icy conditions slowed the morning commute Friday, closing lanes on major arteries including routes 29 and 50 in Northern Virginia.

In Virginia, a crash that involved multiple vehicles in the Chantilly area closed multiple westbound lanes on Route 50 early Friday. Fairfax Fire officials asked commuters to avoid the area until all lanes reopened shortly before 7 a.m. The closure likely caused lingering backups.

On Interstate 95 in the Dale City area, a crash on the northbound lanes blocked the left lane, causing backups in the interstate just before 8 a.m. Police in Fairfax was also investigating another crash blocking eastbound lanes at Blake Lane near Fair Oaks Road, causing backups.

In Maryland, a major crash has closed all lanes of Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis, affecting traffic at Melvin Avenue near the ramp to Route 50. And in the Waldorf area, traffic was getting by in one of the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 following a crash.

No serious weather-related crashes occurred in the Washington region Friday morning, although several road closures were reported due to slick road conditions in parts of Northern Virginia, according to the state’s transportation agency.

Meanwhile, Metro commuters faced delays earlier Friday on the Red, Blue and Yellow Lines after signal problems outside Brookland Station and at National Airport. Transit officials said the problems were resolved and service resumed.