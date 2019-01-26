

People commute by bicycle over the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan on Jan. 7, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

New York City transportation officials are still struggling to find a way to manage e-bikes, even as an outlawed version of the electrically powered vehicles has become the ride of choice for many delivery workers there.

The New York City Council spent about five hours Wednesday debating whether, or how, to legalize throttle-controlled e-bikes and scooters, the battery-powered vehicles that are already in use in D.C. and other cities. The city’s top transportation official told the Council it looks as if the final word will have to come from Albany, however, leaving many delivery workers in limbo for now.

“The heart of the problem is that most of the food that’s being delivered in the city of New York is being delivered by bikes that are prohibited,” Steven Wasserman, an attorney with The Legal Aid Society, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s just an unconscionable situation. It’s not viable for the delivery workers.”

The debate over e-bikes is similar to others where new and sometimes disruptive ways of navigating city streets have popped up. Transportation officials try to find the balance between those who view the devices as a nuisance or a safety threat and others who quickly became fans because of their fun and convenience.

In the case of New York, however, the zippy e-bikes have become the means for thousands of people, many of them immigrants, to earn a living delivering food from restaurants.

An estimated 50,000 New York delivery workers use the type of e-bike whose speed is governed by a throttle that allows the vehicles to quickly zoom up to 28 mph or so, the New York Times reports. Unlike the slower pedal-assist e-bikes — which were legalized last year in New York City and reach top speeds of 20 mph — the throttle-controlled e-bikes are still banned.

“These bikes really make pedestrians, in particular, nervous,” Wasserman said. “They don’t make a sound. They are capable of much more rapid acceleration than just a conventional pedal-powered bike. I’m sure they frighten people.”

In October 2017, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D), in response to complaints about the fast-accelerating e-bikes on sidewalks and in bike lanes, announced a crackdown. Council member Helen Rosenthal (D) and other local politicians lent their support, saying the bikes posed a menace to pedestrians and other bicyclists. The New York Police Department (NYPD) can cite violators with $500 summonses and impound the bikes until their owners pay up.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Thomas Chan, the NYPD’s chief of transportation, testified that police confiscated 1,215 e-bikes in 2018, and issued 1,154 e-bike summonses to individuals and 167 e-bike summonses to commercial businesses, Gothamist reported.

Legal Aid’s Wasserman, who has represented about 100 delivery workers in the past four months or so, said that most of the enforcement appears to be focused on midtown, on both the East Side and the West Side, where fleets of e-bikes are often parked outside their restaurants.

“The typical case is where you have police staked out in these bicycle lanes just waiting for a throttle operated bike,” Wasserman said. “They flag them down, hand them a summons and tell them where to go to get their bike back.”

As tickets and confiscations increased, so did complaints about fairness toward the delivery workers. The NYPD said its enforcement efforts were focused on the businesses that employ them. But even if that were so, advocates say, the city needs to come up with a better solution. Delivering hot meals for a living is already a tough enough gig, they say.

Anyone who orders delivery should watch this video. This is how New York City criminalizes its delivery workers. #DeliverJustice pic.twitter.com/99wPUYqbC8 — Biking Public Project (@BikingPublic) January 23, 2019

Exactly - everyone wonders why delivery riders are biking fast, running lights, taking short-cuts -- this is why. More trips = more money. I've been there. ~$300/week busting my ass, getting hit by cars. https://t.co/syKf9W19Wp — Nick Encalada-Malinowski (@nwmalinowski) January 23, 2019

One of the ideas put forward at the Council hearing Wednesday was the idea of allowing the throttle-controlled bikes to be retrofitted by converting them to pedal-assisted bikes — a compromise the Gothamist called “puzzling” given that the same Council was considering legalizing e-scooters that are controlled with throttles.

Yet, Wasserman said, he can also understand why New York City officials are proceeding cautiously.

“Truth be told I’m a bicycle commuter, and sometimes when these guys blow by me I get a little anxious,” he said.

In D.C., e-bikes are considered motorized bicycles that are legal to operate without a driver’s license so long as they have pedals and a motor that goes no faster than 20 mph. If they go faster than 20 mph, the operator has to have a driver’s license. If they go faster than 30 mph, the motorized bicycle becomes — in the eyes of the law anyway — a motorcycle, requiring appropriate driver’s license, helmet and adherence to other laws that govern them.

But they are not as ubiquitous as scooters yet, and jurisdictions in the Washington area vary in their treatment of them. The National Park Service, for example, prohibits motorized bicycles on major bike paths in the region, including the 18-mile Mount Vernon Trail.

“I think the solution is partly technological and partly economic,” Wasserman said. “These bikes have to be modified in a way that will satisfy the people who are in charge of automotive safety.”